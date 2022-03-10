Catholic World News

Bearing rosaries for Ukraine, papal almoner lauds Poland’s generosity to refugees

March 10, 2022

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, traveled to Ukraine as a representative of Pope Francis and lauded his native Poland’s acceptance of refugees.



“Despite the fact that Europe labels us as if we are intolerant, that we do not let everyone in, the truth is that all refugees from Ukraine who are threatened by war have access to Poland,” he said. In contrast, on the Greek island of Lesvos, “there are camps everywhere, not to mention ghettos, where people spend even a few years; while in Europe, they cannot enter Europe.”



“I spoke today with the bishops in Ukraine, who said they would not leave as long as there were people there,” he added. “I want to bring them all the best gift, our weapons: rosaries from the Holy Father, because prayer has power and strength.”



Cardinal Michael Czerny, who is coordinating the Church’s efforts to help Ukrainians, has also traveled to Ukraine as a papal envoy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!