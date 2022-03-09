Catholic World News

Ukrainian Orthodox Primate issues appeal to ‘Russian murderers’

March 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “As a Primate, I appeal to the Russian murderers: do not aggravate your crimes with destroying the sanctuaries, especially as you hypocritically justify yourself with ‘defending the Church,’” Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine, the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, said in an appeal.



“I appeal especially to the leaders of the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine: do not you see, how the cities and towns in northern, east, and southern Ukraine are being shelled, and the blasts kill, among others, those, who see you as their shepherds?” he continued. “Demand loud from Russia, from the Patriarch of Moscow to stop these barbaric shellings!”

