Russian priest arrested for delivering sermon against Ukraine war

March 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Ioann Burdin, a Russian Orthodox priest who ministers in Kostroma Oblast (map), spoke about “Russian troops in Ukraine shelling the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and killing citizens of Ukraine—brothers and sisters in Christ.” According to the report, he was arrested for “committing a public offense aimed at discrediting the Russian armed forces which are conducting a special military operation.”

