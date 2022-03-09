Catholic World News

Metropolitan Hilarion suspended from Swiss university’s theology faculty

March 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Swiss state university whose theology school has historic ties to the Dominican order has suspended a leading Russian Orthodox official from the faculty until he unequivocally condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



The decision to suspend Metropolitan Hilarion, the chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations, was announced by Professor Mariano Delgado, a Spanish lay Catholic theologian who serves as dean of the theology faculty.



Professor Delgado said that Metropolitan Hilarion’s response to the war “does not correspond to what the faculty expects of him at the moment.”

