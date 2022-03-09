Catholic World News

Pope laments discarding of human embryos

March 09, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on his March prayer intention (for a Christian response to bioethical challenges), Pope Francis said in a video that “it is evident that science has progressed, and today the field of bioethics presents us with a series of problems to which we must respond, not hiding our head like an ostrich.”



“Applications of biotechnological must always be used based on respect for human dignity,” he continued. “For example, human embryos cannot be treated as disposable material, to be discarded. This throw-away culture is also applied to them; no, that can’t be done.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!