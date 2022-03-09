Catholic World News

Cardinal Ranjith calls on UN body to help find truth and justice for Easter Sunday victims

March 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On March 7, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo spoke to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva about the 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings, which killed 269 people and injured over 500.



“Nearly three years after the horrendous crime, we are still in the dark as to what really happened on that Easter Sunday,” he said, as he called for a UN investigation.

