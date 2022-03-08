Catholic World News

Malawi bishops blast government corruption

March 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Malawi have released a pastoral letter decrying corruption in government. The bishops charge that the rule of President Lazarus Chakwera has “become a source of inefficiency and mismanagement of public service.” They complain that Chakwera, who ran on an anti-corruption platform, has failed to address the problem while in office.

