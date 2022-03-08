Catholic World News

Minnesota bishop barred from diocese he once led

March 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Hoeppner has been directed not to return to the diocese of Crookston, Minnesota, which he led until his resignation last April.



Bishop Andrew Cozzens, his successor, said that Bishop Hoeppner “agreed not to return to do any ministry” in Crookston, and disclosed that the former bishop’s retirement compensation has been decreased.



Bishop Hoeppner resigned after a Vos Estis investigation found that he had mishandled sex-abuse complaints. He was charged with clearing a priest for ministry despite knowledge that the priest had abused a young man; he also allegedly pressured the victim to withdraw his complaint.

