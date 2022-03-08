Catholic World News

Chaldean Patriarch marks anniversary of papal visit to Iraq

March 08, 2022

The Pope’s “historic visit was a blessing to all Iraqis,” said Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, the Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church. “It has charged Iraqis with enough support and hope to achieve their desire in having a life of solidarity, compassion and dignity.”

