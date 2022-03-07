Catholic World News

Jerusalem’s Latin Patriarch calls for a Lent of communion to counter war and pandemic

March 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “For two years we have had to witness silence, the almost total closure of the borders, the dramatic economic situation for many families in Bethlehem, Jerusalem, and other areas of the Holy Land,” Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa told AsiaNews. He spoke of “a great desire to restart,” for “leaving behind “closures and restoring all the normal and customary activities of prayer, fasting, which is very important for us.”

