+Cardinal Agostino Cacciavillan, 95

March 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Cacciavillan was apostolic nuncio to United States (1990-98) and the president of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (1998-2002); Pope St. John Paul II created him a cardinal in 2001.



With his death, there are 212 living cardinals, 119 of whom are eligible to take part in a papal election.

