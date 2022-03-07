Catholic World News

Pope, Curia began annual Lenten retreat

March 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Because of the “continuing epidemiological emergency caused by Covid-19,” Pope Francis has invited members of the Curia to make “their own personal arrangements” for the annual Lenten retreat—“withdrawing in prayer, from the afternoon of Sunday 6 to Friday 11 March.”

