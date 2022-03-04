Catholic World News

Bl. Titus Brandsma, two others cleared for canonization

March 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Congregation for the Causes of Saints has approved the canonization of Blessed Titus Brandsma, the Dutch theologian and writer who died at Dachau because of his opposition to Nazi racial policies. His canonization will take place May 15.



Also cleared for canonization, on the same day, were: Blessed Maria Rivier (1768—1838), the French founder of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary; and Blessed Maria of Jesus (born Carolina Santocanale), the foundress of the Capuchin Sisters of Immaculate Mary of Lourdes.

