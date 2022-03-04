Catholic World News

German bishops’ leader: Church teaching on sexuality must change

March 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the German bishops’ conference has said “we have to change the Catechism” to allow for sexual activity outside marriage.



In an interview with Bunte magazine, Bishop George Bätzing accepted the reporter’s claim that “no one” accepts Church teaching on sexuality. “How someone lives their personal intimacy is none of my business,” the bishop says.

