Prince Charles visits Ukrainian Catholic cathedral to offer assistance

March 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Visting the Ukrainian Catholic cathedral in London, the heir to the throne hailed the “extraordinary bravery, generosity and fortitude of the Ukrainian community.”

