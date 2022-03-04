Catholic World News

Catholic bishops of Belarus condemn war in Ukraine

March 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Asking Catholics to pray and fast “in solidarity with Ukraine”—which puts them at odds with authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Russia—the Catholic bishops of Belarus called for “an immediate cessation of hostilities.”



The Eastern European nation of 9.4 million (map) is 79% Christian (64% Orthodox, 11% Catholic).

