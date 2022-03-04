Catholic World News

Galvanize momentum for universal Covid vaccination, leading Vatican diplomat urges

March 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “It is paramount that the world commits to ensure universal access to vaccination while also laying a strong foundation for sufficient healthcare capacity and pharmaceutical production in the developing world,” Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said at a recent UN discussion on vaccination.

