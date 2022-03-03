Catholic World News

Polish archbishop urges Russian Patriarch to stand against war in Ukraine

March 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, the president of the Polish bishops’ conference, has appealed to Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill to call for an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



The archbishop urged the Russian prelate to press President Putin to “stop the senseless warfare,” which is taking a heavy toll on innocent people.

