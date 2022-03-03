Catholic World News

Church official in Angola worried by continued belief in witchcraft

March 03, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The southwestern African nation of 33.6 million (map) is 93% Christian (57% Catholic) and 5% ethnic religionist. Pope Benedict XVI made an apostolic journey there in 2009.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!