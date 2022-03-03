Catholic World News

Shifting German Catholic demographics affect the synodal agenda

March 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The German Catholic ‘synodal way’ has made frequent headlines in recent years, as it has clashed over Church teaching and governance with Pope Francis and the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith,” the report begins. “But while the headlines are spicy, the context matters — and understanding the demographics of the Church in Germany may go a long way to understanding some elements of the doctrinal fights.”

