Remember Ukrainians in shelters, Pope says; strong praise for Poland for helping refugees

March 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made these remarks, some of them extemporaneous, following his March 2 general audience.



“You were the first to support Ukraine, opening your borders, your hearts and the doors of your homes to Ukrainians fleeing war,” the Pope said to the Poles who were present at his audience. “You are generously offering them everything they need to live in dignity, despite the drama of the moment. I am deeply grateful to you, and I bless you from my heart!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

