Theme of Pope’s general audience: ‘longevity, symbol and opportunity’

March 02, 2022

On March 2, Pope Francis continued his series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to old age. The February 23 audience, the first in the series, was entitled “The Grace of Time and the Covenant of the Ages of Life.”

“In our continuing catechesis on the meaning and value of old age, viewed in the light of God’s word, we now consider the contribution that the elderly can make to the development of a truly humane society, one in which every age group has something to offer,” Pope Francis said on March 2 to pilgrims gathered in Paul VI Audience Hall, in the words of the official summary of his remarks. “The elderly have much to teach us about the meaning of life; theirs is a wisdom, matured over time, that can help us to face the ever new questions and challenges raised by today’s rapidly evolving society.”

The summary continued:

For this reason, I wished to set aside a special day in July to honor grandparents and the elderly. The covenant between young and old—indispensable for a healthy social life—can help us, amid today’s frenetic pace of life, to remember that, as men and women made in the image of God, we are called to a fuller vision of our life together, rediscovering God’s presence in our midst and caring for the needs of our brothers and sisters. May we recognize the importance of the elderly among us, and learn from them that the true rhythms of life are those, not of the stopwatch, but of the harmonious relationship between the generations.

