Pope on Ash Wednesday: Prayer, charity, and fasting are the ‘principal ways for God to intervene in our lives’

March 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: With Pope Francis suffering from acute knee pain, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, presided in his place at the Ash Wednesday Mass in the Basilica of Santa Sabina in Rome.



The Pope’s homily, read by Cardinal Parolin, concluded, “O Lord, you see in secret and you reward us beyond our every expectation. Hear the prayers of those who trust in you, especially the lowly, those sorely tried, and those who suffer and flee before the roar of weapons. Restore peace to our hearts; once again, grant your peace to our days. Amen.”

