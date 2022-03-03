Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader emphasizes prayer, fasting for unity

March 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement issued on March 2—the seventh day of the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine—Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, spoke of “the call of the Holy Father Pope Francis to unite the whole world in prayer and fasting for peace in Ukraine.”



“This fast is so important today to drive out the one who divides: the devil, the spirit of war, the spirit of death,” said Major Archbishop Shevchuk.

