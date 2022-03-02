Catholic World News

13 Catholic senators back radical pro-abortion bill

March 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Thirteen Catholic members of the US Senate voted in favor of a sweeping pro-abortion measure that was roundly condemned by the US bishops’ conference.



The “Women’s Health Protection Act” was blocked by a procedural vote. All Republican members of the Senate voted against advancing the bill; all Democrats except Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia voted in its favor.



The Catholic lawmakers who supported the bill in the Senate were: Maria Cantwell of Washington, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Cortez Masto of Nevada, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Kirsten Gillenbrand of New York, Tim Kaine of Virginia, Mark Kelly of Arizona, Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Bob Menendez of New Jersey, Patty Murray of Washington, Alex Padilla of California, and Jack Reed of Rhode Island. Senator Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico was absent from the vote, but had co-sponsored the legislation. President Joe Biden, also a Catholic, had favored the bill and promised to sign it if it reached his desk.

