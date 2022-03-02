Catholic World News

South Sudan: bishop’s installation scheduled, months after assassination attempt

March 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Christian Carlassare will be consecrated as Bishop of Rumbek, South Sudan, on March 25—nearly a year after he was badly wounded in an assassination attempt.



The bishop-elect was shot by assailants on April 26, 2021, shortly after he had been named to head the Rumbek diocese. His episcopal ordination was delayed not only by his recovery from gunshot wounds in his legs, but also because of an investigation into the circumstances of the assault.



Twelve men—including clerics—have been arrested in connection with the assassination attempt, and are awaiting trial.

