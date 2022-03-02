Catholic World News

Bomb hits Catholic diocese’s headquarters in Kharkiv

March 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A city of 1.5 million, Kharkiv (Encyclopaedia Britannica article) is Ukraine’s 2nd-largest city.



“In the curia these days there are many people, many mothers with children. We are a total of 40 people,” said Father Gregory Semenkov, chancellor of the Latin Rite Diocese of Kharkiv-Zaporizhzhia. “We put them in a safe place. We were all underground and luckily the bomb hit high up.”

