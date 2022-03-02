Catholic World News

‘Save St. Sophia Cathedral,’ Ukrainian Catholic leader pleads

March 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement issued on March 1—the sixth day of the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine—Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said that “information has been received that Russian troops are preparing an air strike on the most important shrine of the Ukrainian people.”



St. Sophia Cathedral, now a Ukrainian Orthodox church, dates from the 11th century.



The Major Archbishop appealed “to all Christians to pray for the spiritual sanctuary of the Slavic peoples and urges the aggressor to refrain from this most horrific act of vandalism.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!