Catholic World News

Ukrainian Orthodox challenge Moscow to condemn aggression

March 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on Union of Orthodox Journalists

CWN Editor's Note: The Ukrainian Orthodox Church—Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) has issued a challenge to Russian Orthodox leaders to “call on the leadership of the Russian Federation to immediately stop hostilities” against Ukraine.



The statement from the UOC-MP is particularly noteworthy because the group has consistently supported the Moscow patriarchate—unlike the autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church (OCU) , which broke away from Moscow after Ukraine achieved independence. The rival Orthodox groups have now joined in condemning the Russian invasion, and a a recent survey shows that the UOC-MP is losing support among Orthodox believers in Ukraine, a country that the Moscow patriarchate still claims as its “canonical territory.”



The Moscow patriarchate, which has been strongly allied with President Putin, has to date been quiet about the military offensive in Ukraine.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!