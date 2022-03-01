Catholic World News

Middle East’s Catholic patriarchs see the war between Moscow and Kyiv as a defeat for everyone

March 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Three Middle Eastern Catholic patriarchs—the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, the Chaldean Catholic Patriarch, and the Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarch—have shared their perspectives on the implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, said that Moscow “plays a very important role in the Mediterranean and the Middle East”, and this “show of force could have repercussions on our region.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!