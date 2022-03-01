Catholic World News

Field hospitals need warm presence more than tents, Pope tells Alpine group

March 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Today, in the suffocating climate of individualism that makes many indifferent, there is a need to start again from here, to rediscover the enthusiasm of caring for others,” Pope Francis said in an audience with members of Italy’s National Alpine Association. “You translate into action your fidelity to the Gospel, which urges you to serve your brothers and sisters, especially the most disadvantaged.”

