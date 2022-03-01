Catholic World News

USCCB: Protect newly arrived Afghans, urge Congress to advance Afghan Adjustment Act

March 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Tens of thousands of Afghans and their families have arrived in the US to be resettled and are now in need of a pathway to real and lasting safety,” the USCCB said in a February 28 action alert. “Most Afghans are arriving with a type of immigration parole, which only temporarily allows people fleeing danger to remain in the US.”



“These Afghans will need to find another pathway to remain in the country permanently,” the alert continued. “An Afghan Adjustment Act, patterned after similar legislation such as the Cuban Adjustment Act following the Cuban Revolution, offers an important correction by allowing these Afghan evacuees to apply to become lawful permanent residents.”

