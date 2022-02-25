Catholic World News

Pope issues Lenten message: ‘Let us not grow tired of doing good’

February 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis’s Lenten message for 2022 is entitled “Let us not grow tired of doing good, for in due time we shall reap our harvest, if we do not give up. So then, while we have the opportunity, let us do good to all” (Gal. 6:9-10).



The message has three sections: “Sowing and reaping,” “Let us not grow tired of doing good,” and “If we do not give up, we shall reap our harvest in due time.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

