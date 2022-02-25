Catholic World News

Vandals knock down statues outside Georgia Catholic church

February 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The vandalism took place at Sacred Heart Church in Milledgeville, the small town where famed American Catholic writer Flannery O’Connor lived.

