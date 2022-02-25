Catholic World News

US bishops’ president echoes Pope Francis’ call for prayer and fasting for Ukraine

February 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “On behalf of my brother bishops, I echo the Holy Father’s call for prayer and fasting to end the war in Ukraine,” Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, said in a February 24 statement.



“In times of trouble, we call on the tender mercy of God … to guide our feet to the way of peace (Lk 1:78-79),” he added. “May our prayers, joined with those of people around the world, help guide those waging war to end the meaningless suffering and restore peace. Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us.”

