Religious freedom restrained in Russian-occupied Ukraine

February 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Religious freedom has been tightly restricted in the region of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed rebels.



The “Luhansk People’s Republic” has barred all religious communities that do not have legal authorization. Only the Orthodox churches aligned with the Moscow patriarchate have gained that permission; Protestant and Catholic church activities are illegal.



Officials of the rebel province have raided worship services and stopped humanitarian activities conducted under the auspices of unapproved church groups.

