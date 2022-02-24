Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin sees ‘still time for good will’

February 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: While lamenting the “tragic scenes” being played out in Ukraine, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, said on February 24: “There is still time for good will, there is still room for negotiation.”



“We believers do not lose hope for a glimmer of consciences from those who hold the destinies of the world in their hands,” the cardinal said. He urged the faithful to follow the lead of Pope Francis, to pray and fast for peace in Ukraine on Ash Wednesday.

