25 years later, Legion of Christ victims seek reparations

February 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 1997, the Hartford Courant published a groundbreaking report on abuse allegations against Father Marcial Maciel, the founder of the Legionaries of Christ. Pope Benedict XVI removed him from ministry in 2006, two years before his death.

