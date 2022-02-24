Catholic Culture Solidarity
Catholic Culture Solidarity
Catholic World News

Sadrist committee returns over 120 properties to Iraqi Christians

February 24, 2022

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: “Sadrist” is a reference to Muqtada al-Sadr; the Shiite leader welcomed the Pope’s March 2021 apostolic journey to Iraq.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
Pelicano St Maximilian Praying Rosary
Vision Book Cover Prints