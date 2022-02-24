Catholic World News
Sadrist committee returns over 120 properties to Iraqi Christians
February 24, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: “Sadrist” is a reference to Muqtada al-Sadr; the Shiite leader welcomed the Pope’s March 2021 apostolic journey to Iraq.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
