Bishops welcome EU aid to Ukraine

February 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU (COMECE) has welcomed the EU’s decision to lend Ukraine €1.2 billion ($1.35 billion). text



“As the current geopolitical tensions are having a detrimental effect on the country’s economic and financial stability, COMECE welcomes this EU assistance package aimed to strengthen Ukraine’s rule of law and governance, and the country’s resilience, especially in the economic, financial and energ[y] sectors,” COMECE said in its statement.

