Daleiden says California restricting access to criminal investigation of Planned Parenthood

February 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: David Daleiden, whose undercover videos exposed the sale of fetal body parts by Planned Parenthood, has charged that the state of California is blocking access to key evidence in his case. Lawyers for Daleiden—who faces criminal charges for secretly recording conversations with Planned Parenthood personnel—argue that the court should allow him to introduce evidence from a criminal investigation of Planned Parenthood by a former Orange County district attorney, Toney Rackauckas.

