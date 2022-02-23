Catholic World News

Lawsuit charges Knoxville bishop blocked abuse investigation

February 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Rick Stika of Knoxville, Tennessee, is the target of a lawsuit by a former parish organist who charged that he was molested by a seminarian, and the bishop blocked an investigation into his complaint.



Bishop Stika told Pillar that he was sure the accused seminarian is innocent of the charge. “I’ve been constantly fighting these battles because I know he is innocent,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!