Florence cardinal hopes papal visit will ‘revive the spirit’ of Italian city’s ‘holy mayor’

February 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis is scheduled to make an apostolic journey to Florence on February 27 and meet with Mediterranean bishops and mayors. The “holy mayor” to whom Cardinal Giuseppe Betori of Florence refers is Venerable Giorgio La Pira (1904-1977).

