South Korea denies asylum to 60 Chinese Christians
February 23, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Sixty members of the Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church (Mayflower Church) sought asylum while visiting the South Korean island of Jeju in 2019. Their initial asylum request was denied, and a UN office is assisting with another request.
“I have been charged [in China] with subversion of state power, colluding with anti-China foreign forces and human trafficking,” the church’s pastor said. “That’s because I took these believers out of China, so now I’m suspected of trafficking or smuggling them.”
