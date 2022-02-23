Catholic World News

In Scotland, record damages for man abused by members of religious order

February 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A man, now 54, has been awarded £1.4 million ($1.9 million) for physical, sexual, and emotional abuse suffered at a Christian Brothers school in Falkland, a village of 1,200 in Fife, Scotland.

