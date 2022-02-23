Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader deplores Russian military aggression, calls for ‘defense of our native land’

February 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, issued an appeal following Russian recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk, two self-proclaimed independent republics in eastern Ukraine.



“Irreparable damage has been done to the very logic of international relations, which are called to safeguard peace and the just order of societies, the supremacy of law, the accountability of state powers, the defense of the human being, human life and natural rights,” said the prelate. “Today all of humanity has been placed in danger—that the powerful have a right to impose themselves on whomever they wish, with no regard for the rule of law.”



“We consider the defense of our native land, our historical memory and our hope, our God-given right to exist to be the personal responsibility and sacred duty of the citizens of Ukraine,” he continued. The defense of our Fatherland is our natural right and civic duty ... Now has come the time to unite our efforts in order to defend the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Ukrainian state.”



“I call upon all people of good will to not ignore the suffering of the Ukrainian people, brought on by Russian military aggression,” he added. “We are a people who love peace. And precisely for that reason we are ready to defend it and fight for it.”

