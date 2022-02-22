Catholic World News

Cincinnati archdiocese pulls out of men’s conference, citing conservative speakers

February 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Cincinnati has withdrawn its sponsorship from an annual Men’s Conference, citing the conservative political allegiances of two keynote speakers.



An archdiocesan spokesman said that EWTN news host Raymond Arroyo and actor Jim Caviezel “carry significant baggage that we could not ignore.” The archdiocese explained that it did not want to be formally associated with an event that could be perceived as political.

