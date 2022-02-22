Catholic World News

Welcome Ukrainian refugees, Polish prelate urges faithful

February 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki of Poznan, the president of the Polish Catholic bishops’ conference, has encouraged the faithful in Poland to be prepared to welcome refugees from Ukraine if they are forced to flee their homes.



“Everyone has the right to seek, for themselves and their loved ones, safe living conditions,” the archbishop said.

