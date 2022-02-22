Catholic World News
Vietnamese officials disrupt Mass celebrated by archbishop
February 22, 2022
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: On Sunday, February 20, Vietnamese government officials disrupted a Mass celebrated by Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi.Led by the local head of the Communist Party, a group of officials walked up to the altar of the church in Vu Ban and demanded that the archbishop stop the celebration and dismiss the assembly.
After making their demand, the officials left and Mass continued. The reason for the disruption was not clear.
The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!