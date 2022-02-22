Catholic World News

Eastern Catholic leaders meet to discuss importance of liturgical identity

February 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, Prefect of the Congregation for Eastern Churches, called on Eastern Catholic leaders “to avoid solitary escapes in pursuit of reforms that do not take into account the heritage shared with the Orthodox and Oriental Orthodox churches.”



Addressing participants in the meeting, Pope Francis voiced fears of “threatening winds” in Ukraine.

